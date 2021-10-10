2,992,848 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,992,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,000. Cognyte Software comprises approximately 3.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.54% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $170,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $37,534,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $32,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $30,797,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,364,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

