$3.23 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,500. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

