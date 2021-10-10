34,270 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,270 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

