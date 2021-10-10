$37.89 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report $37.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $465.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

