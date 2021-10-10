$430.29 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $430.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the highest is $440.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,628. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

