$48.40 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report sales of $48.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

EWCZ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. 361,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,009. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.