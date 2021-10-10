48,523 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

