540 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $402.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.66 and a 200 day moving average of $372.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

