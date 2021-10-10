5,980 Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.