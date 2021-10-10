$622.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $622.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.40 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $452.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

