7,200 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.