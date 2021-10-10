909 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

