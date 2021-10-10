9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

