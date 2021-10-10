9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,107,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31.

