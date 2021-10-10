9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

