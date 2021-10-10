9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STM opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.