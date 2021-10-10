$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.49 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

