$998.47 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $998.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 761,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,749. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

