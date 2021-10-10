Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

