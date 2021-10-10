Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Purchases £10,120 in Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

AAIF opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.