Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 372,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $346.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

