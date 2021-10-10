Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.
Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
