Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

