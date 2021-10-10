ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

