ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

ACMR stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

