Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.24% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

