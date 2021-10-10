Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $111.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.45.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.