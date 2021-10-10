Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of AYI opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

