Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $202.83 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.