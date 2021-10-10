AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce $25.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $19.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $105.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $106.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.