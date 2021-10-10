Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.17

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 26407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $984.68 million, a P/E ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

