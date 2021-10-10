Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after buying an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,648,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

