Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

