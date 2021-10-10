Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,983 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

