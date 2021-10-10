Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

