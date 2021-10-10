Advisory Services Network LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.