Advisory Services Network LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of American National Bankshares worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 138.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 1,671.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.