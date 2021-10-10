Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

