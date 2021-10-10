Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 759,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $609.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

