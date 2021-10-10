Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.62.

TSE AC opened at C$23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.31. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

