Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Boosted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 170.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

