Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,105 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $111,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

EADSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

