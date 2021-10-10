Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00005763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $355.14 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00135174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.35 or 0.99691546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.97 or 0.06434603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 160,661,029 coins and its circulating supply is 111,658,774 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

