Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

