Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at CIBC

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Alcanna stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

