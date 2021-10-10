Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.40. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

