Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.50.

ALFVY opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

