Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $75.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $76.16 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $144.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

