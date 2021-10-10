Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $75.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.16 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

