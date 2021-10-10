Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.13.

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

