Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 227.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

